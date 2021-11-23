Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after acquiring an additional 450,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

