Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,769. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.93. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

