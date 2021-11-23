Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

