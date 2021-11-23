eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,793. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.