Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is GFG Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,614 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $127.79. 148,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,799. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.74 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

