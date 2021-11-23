Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

