Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
