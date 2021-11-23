Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

