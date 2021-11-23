EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMKR stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMCORE by 110.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EMCORE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EMCORE by 721.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

