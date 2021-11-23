Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

