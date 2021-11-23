Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

