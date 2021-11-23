Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

