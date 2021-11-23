Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR stock traded down 0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EDR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

