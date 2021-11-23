Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $274,706.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00330393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

