Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00006830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,615,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.