Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Entegris stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

