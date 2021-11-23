Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Laura R. Landreaux Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ETR opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

