Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Laura R. Landreaux Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ETR opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
