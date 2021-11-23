Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 8,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $496.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

