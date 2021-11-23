EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.