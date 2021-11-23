Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.