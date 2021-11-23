Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.