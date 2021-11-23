Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. 18,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,458. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.