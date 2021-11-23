Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

