ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 378,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

