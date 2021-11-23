ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESE has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after buying an additional 627,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 205,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after buying an additional 199,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,177,000 after buying an additional 119,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.