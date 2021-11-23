Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $24.48.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.
GMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
