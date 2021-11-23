Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.