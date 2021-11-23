Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $323.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.53.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $345.13 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $353.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

