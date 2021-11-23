Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 397.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.86.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.