Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 1%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 31,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 80,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

