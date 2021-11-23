Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,405.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.