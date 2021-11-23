Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

