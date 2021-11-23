Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

EVBG stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

