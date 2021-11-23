EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.