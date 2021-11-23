Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $117.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

