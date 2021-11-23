Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.84. 404,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The firm has a market cap of $934.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

