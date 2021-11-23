FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $912,600.86 and approximately $367,698.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

