FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,258.57

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,258.57 ($16.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,168 ($15.26). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 24,224 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDM. Barclays upped their target price on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.57.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £6,376,370 ($8,330,768.23).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.