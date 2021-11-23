Financial Analysis: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.44 -$149.00 million $1.48 21.03

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 7 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.19%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $42.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.