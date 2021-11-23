First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

