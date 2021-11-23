First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 78.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

