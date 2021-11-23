First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. Acquires 451 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. purchased 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.45 per share, for a total transaction of $20,046.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

THFF stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 131.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

