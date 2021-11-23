First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

