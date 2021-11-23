First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $29.25.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

