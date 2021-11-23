First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

