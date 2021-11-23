First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.01.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.26. 1,102,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$19.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$17.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9194265 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

