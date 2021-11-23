First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. The company had a trading volume of 799,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.