First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 603 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 1,481,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,647. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

