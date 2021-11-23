First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of FMX opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

