First Trust Advisors LP Has $542,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

