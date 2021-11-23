First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,358 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of HomeStreet worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

