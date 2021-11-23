First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

