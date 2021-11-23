First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

