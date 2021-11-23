First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,742. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

